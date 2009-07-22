Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Special coverage: President Obama on Health Care Reform

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 22, 2009 at 1:44 PM AKDT
obamafirstpressconference091

Wednesday evening at 4:00 pm during the first hour of All Things Considered, NPR will provide live anchored coverage of President Obama's prime time press conference when he is expected to speak on health care reform. The President has asked Congress to send him a health care bill by October that will cut costs while providing medical insurance to most of the 46 million Americans who currently have no coverage. Madeleine Brand will host coverage from NPR West. Senior Washington Editor, Ron Elving, and Health Policy Correspondent Julie Rovner will join her from the NPR studios in Washington. Listen Wednesday at 4:00 on KSKA.

UPDATE: 7/21 Originally scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm (9:00 ET) the President's press conference has been moved up to 4:00 pm (8:00 ET) on Wednesday. Live coverage will replace the first hour of All Things Considered instead of the second.
