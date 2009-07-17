Stage Talk: The Great Big Alaska Show

and Steve Stripling from The Midnight Sons join hosts Mark and Jean on this week's edition of Stage Talk. Opening tonight at the Wildberry theater, The Midnight Sons men's acappella chorus presents The Great Big Alaska Show. From Soapy Smith to Sarah Palin, The Great Big Alaska Show is a light-hearted historical spoof about a group of miners and trappers gathered in a popular roadhouse on the outskirts of Skagway during the Alaska Gold Rush. Hear more about the show on KSKA's Stage Talk.

HOSTS:





Mark Muro, theater critic

Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 17, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.

