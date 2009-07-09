AWAC Presents: Ambassador Petr Kolar

Alaska's Czech community welcomed Ambassador Petr Kolar (right) to a Czech gala event in Anchorage last week, where Alaskan Frank Nosek (left) was promoted to Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic. Governor Sarah Palin and Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan joined the ambassador in thanking Mr. Nosek for his almost ten years of service as Honorary Consul. Nosek later accompanied Ambassador Kolar at an Alaska World Affairs Council luncheon where the ambassador spoke on "Europe and The United States: Why We Need Each Other." In his talk, the Czech Republic's Ambassador to the United Sates speaks about transatlantic relations, Czech-U.S. relations, Iranian protests, missile defense and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: June 29, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, July 9, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, June 9 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Petr Kolar, Ambassador of Czech Republic to the United States

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes