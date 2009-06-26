Stage Talk: TBA Summer Performing Arts Academy

Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean (left) and guests Erin Dagon-Mitchell and Shane Mitchell (right) in the KSKA studios.This week on Stage Talk, Erin Dagon and Shane Mitchell from TBA Theatre join hosts Mark and Jean to discuss what's happening this year at the TBA Summer Performing Arts Academy. Tonight TBA's Comedy Improvisation Academy culminates in a show case of Anchorage's youngest comic geniuses.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Erin Dagon-Mitchell , artistic director, TBA Theatre

, artistic director, TBA Theatre Shane Mitchell, assistant artistic director, TBA Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 26, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.