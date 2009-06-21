Night Music: June 20, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the June 20, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Take FiveDouble Live from theDave Brubeck QuartetTelarc 2CD-83400Her Name Is NancySo What's New?Dave Brubeck QuartetTelarc CD-8434Five For Ten Small FingersSo What's New?Dave Brubeck QuartetTelarc CD-8434Three To Get ReadyMoscow NightsDave BrubeckConcord CCD-4353Blue Rondo A La TurkBlue RondoThe 1987 Dave Brubeck QuartetConcord CCD-43178:30pmNight and DayArt Pepper Quartet Vol. 1Art Pepper Quartet with the Sonny Clark TrioTime Is TI9805I Got Plenty O'Nuttin'Porgy & BessLouis Armstrong & Ella FitzgeraldVerve 810 0492SummertimePorgy & BessLouis Armstrong & Ella FitzgeraldVerve 810 0492In A Mellow ToneThe Truth Is Spoken HereMarcus RobertsBMG 3051-2-NHow's Your Romance?How's Your Romance?Bobby ShortTelarc CD-83464At Long Last LoveHow's Your Romance?Bobby ShortTelarc CD-83464