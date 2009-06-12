Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: Hullabaloo

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 12, 2009 at 3:15 PM AKDT
hullaballoo1

This week onStage Talk, Alice Welling from Hullabaloo joins hosts Mark and Jean. A hysterically, historical multimedia musical comedy show about the history of Alaska, Hullabaloo has be touring all over Anchorage and it is now playing at Cyrano's. Hear more about this educational and entertaining show on KSKA's Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic 

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 12, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
