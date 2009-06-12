Stage Talk: Hullabaloo

This week onStage Talk, Alice Welling from Hullabaloo joins hosts Mark and Jean. A hysterically, historical multimedia musical comedy show about the history of Alaska, Hullabaloo has be touring all over Anchorage and it is now playing at Cyrano's. Hear more about this educational and entertaining show on KSKA's Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro, theater critic

Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Alice Welling, actress and director, Hullabaloo

