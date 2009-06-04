AWAC Presents: Dr. Susan Martin

is the director of the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University. A longtime expert on immigration and refugee policy, Dr. Martin came to Georgetown University after having served as the Executive Director of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform, a bipartisan panel appointed by the President and Congressional leadership. Dr. Martin has conducted field-based research on refugee issues in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America in addition to her work on U.S. and European immigration and refugee policy. Her talk, on U.S. Immigration Policy: Challenges for the Future was recorded in Anchorage on May 29th.

Dr. Susan Martin concludes the second season of AWAC Presents on KSKA. Beginning next Thursday, June 11, enjoy American Radio Works , a four part documentary series providing a deeper understanding of the current economic crisis. Listen Thursday at 2:00 pm, repeating Wednesday at 9:00 pm on KSKA.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: May 29, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, June 4, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, June 10 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes