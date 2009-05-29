Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: The Black Cockerel

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 29, 2009 at 3:30 PM AKDT
black-cockerel1

This week on Stage Talk, director Vivian Melde is joined by Nigerian playwright, Ademola Bello (pictured right). Melde directs a local cast in the world premier his play, The Black Cockerel, opening next week at Out North.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic 

GUESTS:

  • Vivian Melde, director, The Black Cockerel
  • Ademola Bello, playwright, The Black Cockerel

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 29, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.
Kristin Spack
