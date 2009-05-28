AWAC Presents: Joe Montville

is the director of Abrahamic Family Reunion, an Esalen Instituteproject that offers ways to use psychological and spiritual approaches in reconciling conflicts among Jews, Christians, and Muslims. A former diplomat of 23 years with posts in the Middle East and North Africa, Montville is also the founder of the preventative diplomacy program at the Center for Strategic and Internation Studies. His talk, entitled Preventative Diplomacy: Advancing the Abrahamic Family Reunion was recorded in Anchorage on May 22.



Download Audio (MP3)

RECORDED: May 22, 2009 at the Hilton Anchorage

AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, May 28, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEATS: Wednesday, June 3 2009 at 9:00 p.m.

SPEAKER:





Joe Montville

