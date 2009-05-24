Night Music: May 23, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the May 23, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Peace Dance

JazzIsPolitics?

Chicago Yestet

chicagoyestet.com

Teach Me Tonight

Shades of Blue

U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command Band Jazz Ensemble

Recording not for sale

Your Smiling Face

Shades of Blue

U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command Band Jazz Ensemble

Recording not for sale

In The Mood

Keep ‘Em Flying A Salute to the Music of Major Glenn Miller

The Airmen of Note U.S. Air Force Band Washington D.C.

Recording not for sale

Take the "A" Train

Keep ‘Em Flying A Salute to the Music of Major Glenn Miller

The Airmen of Note U.S. Air Force Band Washington D.C.

Recording not for sale

New York, New York / Chicago

Wingin' It

U.S. Air Force Diplomats

Recording not for sale

Everywhere Calypso

Wingin' It

U.S. Air Force Diplomats

Recording not for sale

8:30pm

Caribbean Sunset

Perfect Strangers

Todd Coolman

ArtistShare 0084

Pastorale

Perfect Strangers

Todd Coolman

ArtistShare 0084

Just You, Just Me

Just You, Just Me Live at Cecils

Margie Notte & Friends

Gnote GRCD-1001

Deliliah

Ideals

Steve Herbermann Trio

Reach Music RM9280

Ideals

Ideals

Steve Herbermann Trio

Reach Music RM9280

Kenya

Kenya Revisited Live!!!

Bobby Sanabria conducting the Manhattan School of Music Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra

Jazzheads JH1167

