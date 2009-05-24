Night Music: May 23, 2009
Here’s the music playlist from the May 23, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Album Title
- Artist Name
- Label
Peace Dance
JazzIsPolitics?
Chicago Yestet
chicagoyestet.com
Teach Me Tonight
Shades of Blue
U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command Band Jazz Ensemble
Recording not for sale
Your Smiling Face
Shades of Blue
U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command Band Jazz Ensemble
Recording not for sale
In The Mood
Keep ‘Em Flying A Salute to the Music of Major Glenn Miller
The Airmen of Note U.S. Air Force Band Washington D.C.
Recording not for sale
Take the "A" Train
Keep ‘Em Flying A Salute to the Music of Major Glenn Miller
The Airmen of Note U.S. Air Force Band Washington D.C.
Recording not for sale
New York, New York / Chicago
Wingin' It
U.S. Air Force Diplomats
Recording not for sale
Everywhere Calypso
Wingin' It
U.S. Air Force Diplomats
Recording not for sale
8:30pm
Caribbean Sunset
Perfect Strangers
Todd Coolman
ArtistShare 0084
Pastorale
Perfect Strangers
Todd Coolman
ArtistShare 0084
Just You, Just Me
Just You, Just Me Live at Cecils
Margie Notte & Friends
Gnote GRCD-1001
Deliliah
Ideals
Steve Herbermann Trio
Reach Music RM9280
Ideals
Ideals
Steve Herbermann Trio
Reach Music RM9280
Kenya
Kenya Revisited Live!!!
Bobby Sanabria conducting the Manhattan School of Music Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra
Jazzheads JH1167