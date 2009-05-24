Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Night Music: May 23, 2009

Alaska Public Media
Published May 24, 2009 at 2:18 AM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from the May 23, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:


  • Song Title

  • Album Title

  • Artist Name

  • Label

Peace Dance
JazzIsPolitics?
Chicago Yestet
chicagoyestet.com

Teach Me Tonight
Shades of Blue
U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command Band Jazz Ensemble
Recording not for sale

Your Smiling Face
Shades of Blue
U.S. Air Force Military Airlift Command Band Jazz Ensemble
Recording not for sale

In The Mood
Keep ‘Em Flying A Salute to the Music of Major Glenn Miller
The Airmen of Note U.S. Air Force Band Washington D.C.
Recording not for sale

Take the "A" Train
Keep ‘Em Flying A Salute to the Music of Major Glenn Miller
The Airmen of Note U.S. Air Force Band Washington D.C.
Recording not for sale

New York, New York / Chicago
Wingin' It
U.S. Air Force Diplomats
Recording not for sale

Everywhere Calypso
Wingin' It
U.S. Air Force Diplomats
Recording not for sale

8:30pm

Caribbean Sunset
Perfect Strangers
Todd Coolman
ArtistShare 0084

Pastorale
Perfect Strangers
Todd Coolman
ArtistShare 0084

Just You, Just Me
Just You, Just Me Live at Cecils
Margie Notte & Friends
Gnote GRCD-1001

Deliliah
Ideals
Steve Herbermann Trio
Reach Music RM9280

Ideals
Ideals
Steve Herbermann Trio
Reach Music RM9280

Kenya
Kenya Revisited Live!!!
Bobby Sanabria conducting the Manhattan School of Music Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra
Jazzheads JH1167
Programs