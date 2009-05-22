Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: Last Frontier Theatre Conference

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 22, 2009 at 3:30 PM AKDT
dawsin-moore

The annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez is coming up on June 13th. Dawson Moore, who coordinates the conference talks about reinventing it each year.  Thespians for all over state and country, including Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean attend the conference each year. They chat about past experiences and ask Dawson about what to expect this year.

Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic 

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 22, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack