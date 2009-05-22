Stage Talk: Last Frontier Theatre Conference

The annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez is coming up on June 13th. Dawson Moore, who coordinates the conference talks about reinventing it each year. Thespians for all over state and country, including Stage Talk hosts Mark and Jean attend the conference each year. They chat about past experiences and ask Dawson about what to expect this year.

