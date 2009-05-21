This week on AWAC Presents, Dr. Paul Dunscomb from UAA speaks on Whatever happened to Japan: the Economic Superpower that Never Was. Director of UAA's Confucius Institute and associate professor of East Asian History, Dr. Paul Dunscomb teaches East Asian Civilization, Modern China, Modern Japan as well as specialty courses in the evolution of the Samurai and the history of the Chinese Communist Party. He specializes in modern Japanese history focusing on Japan's Siberian Intervention. His book on this topic is currently under consideration by the University of Hawaii Press.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: May 15, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, May 21, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, May 27 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Dr. Paul Dunscomb, Director of the Confucius Institute and associate professor of East Asian History, University of Alaska Anchorage

