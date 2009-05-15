Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: Anne of Green Gables

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 15, 2009 at 3:30 PM AKDT
anne-of-green-gables2

Anne Shirley (Rachel Kennedy, left) and Diana Berry (Alora Zulliger, right) are bosom friends in Anne of Green Gables, presented by VPA. Photo courtesy of Kathy Sage.This week on Stage Talk, two mother daughter duos - Rachel and Janet Kennedy and Alora and Lori Zulliger - from the Valley Performing Arts production of Anne of Green Gables join hosts Mark and Jean. Anne of Green Gables opens at VPA tonight and runs through June 7.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 15, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
