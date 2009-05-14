AWAC Presents: Dr. Julian Dierkes

Recorded in Anchorage on May 8, Dr. Julian Dierkes examines the impact of for-profit Japanese "shadow education" (juku) on the diversity of teaching and learning cultures within Japanese education. What happens when we begin marketizing education? And how will decreasing birth rates affect education? In his talk, entitled "Fewer Children, More Customers? Changes in Japan's Supplementary Education System," Dr. Dierkes examines schooling in Japan warning that similar changes to the education system could be headed for the United States.

RECORDED: May 8, 2009 at the Hilton Anchorage
AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, May 14, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEATS: Wednesday, May 20 2009 at 9:00 p.m.
SPEAKER:

Dr. Julian Dierkes, assistant professor of Asia Pacific Policy Studies, Keidanren Chair in Japanese Research at the Institute of Asian Research, University of British Columbia Vancouver,

