AWAC Presents: Herb Meyer

During the Reagan Administration, Herb Meyer produced national intelligence estimates and other top secret publications for President Reagan and his team of national security advisors. Formerly an associate editor of FORTUNE, he has authored several books, including The War Against Progress, Real World Intelligence, Hard Thinking and How to Write. Mr Meyer is also the host an producer of The Siege of Western Civilization, a DVD outlining the threats to our security, our economy and our culture. His talk, entitled What in the World is Going On? An Intelligence Briefing for Alaskan Leaders was recorded in Anchorage on May 1st.

About Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage.