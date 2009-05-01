Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stage Talk: The Man in the Attic

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 1, 2009 at 3:50 PM AKDT
man-in-attic

Australian playwright, Timothy Daly returns to Alaska with the world premiere of The Man in Attic, the true story of a Jew who was hidden by a German couple near the end of WWII. But when the war ended, they decided not to tell the man.  Dick Reichman directs his second Timothy Daly play in The Man in Attic. Both Reichman and Daly join hosts Mark and Jean this week on Stage Talk. The Man in Attic is now playing at Out North through May 17.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

  • Tim Daly, playwright, Man in the Attic
  • Dick Reichman, director, The Man in the Attic

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 1, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
