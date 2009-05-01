Stage Talk: The Man in the Attic

Australian playwright, Timothy Daly returns to Alaska with the world premiere of The Man in Attic, the true story of a Jew who was hidden by a German couple near the end of WWII. But when the war ended, they decided not to tell the man. Dick Reichman directs his second Timothy Daly play in The Man in Attic. Both Reichman and Daly join hosts Mark and Jean this week on Stage Talk. The Man in Attic is now playing at Out North through May 17.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro, theater critic

Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Tim Daly, playwright, Man in the Attic

playwright, Man in the Attic Dick Reichman, director, The Man in the Attic

