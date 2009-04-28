Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Anchorage Musuem Expansion and Reopening

On Saturday May 30, the Anchorage Museum will reopen and kick off more than a year's worth of expansion related changes. The Anchorage Museum will open its new wing with an outrageous traveling exhibit called Gold. Included in the Gold exhibit admission pass, visitors can see two world premieres of Alaska plays, including The Gilded Tusk by Anchorage playwright Joan Kane. Joan joins hosts Sandy and Dick, along with the director of her play, Ron Holstrom and Sarah Henny from the Anchorage Museum on this month's edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Sandy Harper and Dick ReichmanGUEST:

Sarah Henning, Public Relations Coordinator, Anchorage Museum

Public Relations Coordinator, Anchorage Museum Ron Holstrom, guest director, The Gilded Tusk , Anchorage Museum

guest director, , Anchorage Museum Joan Kane, Anchorage playwright, The Gilded Tusk, Anchorage Museum

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: April 28, 2009 at 2:30 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.