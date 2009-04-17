Stage Talk: Viva Zarzuela / Bon Appétit!

Presented by the UAA Opera Ensemble in collaboration with the Anchorage Opera, this weekend UAA's most talented student-artists join voices in Viva Zarzuela, a production featuring highlights from famous Spanish operas. Director of Viva Zarzuela, Mari Hahn, and Torrie Allen from the Anchorage Opera join hosts Mark and Jean to talk about the show. Also from UAA, Andrew Sweeney stops by to discuss Bon Appétit! a dinner and comic extravaganza happening next weekend at the Captain Cook Hotel.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro, theater critic

Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Mari Hahn, director, Viva Zarzuela

Torrie Allen, general manager, Anchorage Opera

Andrew Sweeney, UAA Music Director, Bon Appétit!

