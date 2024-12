Stage Talk: A Bad Year for Tomatoes / Time Immemorial

The KSKA studios are packed for this week's edition of Stage Talk with guests from A Bad Year for Tomatoes presented by Valley Performing Arts and Time Immemorial happening at Cyrano's in Anchorage. Actors Mike Tucker and Elizabeth Hanson from VPA join hosts Mark and Jean, along with Alison Warden and Princess Lucaj from Time Immemorial.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 10, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts