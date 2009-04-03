Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Spring Pledge Drive 2009: Membership Moose

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 3, 2009 at 10:00 AM AKDT
membershipmoose

On Day 3 of the Spring Membership Drive, this guy stopped by the station today to renew his membership. Have you? This time of year, the Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center is not only surrounded with moose from around the community, its packed with volunteers from all over South Central Alaska. Sometimes you hear them on-air with Bede during Morning Edition, or in the evening with Connie during All Things Considered. But most often, our volunteers our working behind the scenes, answering phones and taking your pledges, making sure that each Membership Drive is successful one.

thumbnails1

Kristin Spack
