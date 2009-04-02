Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
AWAC Presents: Dr. Diddy Hitchins, UAA

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 2, 2009 at 6:31 PM AKDT
As a professor of comparative politics at theUniversity of Alaska Anchorage, Dr. Diddy Hitchins has used Marshall Goldman's books in her classroom for many years.  When Goldman could not make it Alaska due to eruption of Mount Redoubt last week, Dr. Hitchins gladly stepped-in, reviewing his latest book, Petrostate: Putin, Power and the New Russia. Recorded March 27th in Anchorage, Dr. Diddy Hitchin speaks on Marshall Goldmans's Perspective on Russia's Energy Politics.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: March 27, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, April 2, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, April 8, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

