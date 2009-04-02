AWAC Presents: Dr. Diddy Hitchins, UAA

As a professor of comparative politics at theUniversity of Alaska Anchorage, Dr. Diddy Hitchins has used Marshall Goldman's books in her classroom for many years. When Goldman could not make it Alaska due to eruption of Mount Redoubt last week, Dr. Hitchins gladly stepped-in, reviewing his latest book, Petrostate: Putin, Power and the New Russia. Recorded March 27th in Anchorage, Dr. Diddy Hitchin speaks on Marshall Goldmans's Perspective on Russia's Energy Politics.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: March 27, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, April 2, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, April 8, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Dr. Diddy Hitchins, Professor Emerita of Political Science and International Studies, University of Alaska Anchorage

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes