Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Time Immemorial

The 50th year of Alaska statehood has spawned a lot of interesting projects. One of them is a set of theatrical productions at Cyrano's. Steve Heimel hosts Alaska Native artists, Jack Dalton and Allison Warden, creators of Time Immemorial, the second of five world premiers happening at Cyrano's this year.

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN - Anchorage

GUEST:





Allison Warden , playwright and actress, Time Immemorial

, playwright and actress, Time Immemorial Jack Dalton, playwright and actor, Time Immemorial

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 31, 2009 at 2:30 p.m.

