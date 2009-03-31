Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Time Immemorial

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 31, 2009 at 7:56 PM AKDT
time-immemorial

The 50th year of Alaska statehood has spawned a lot of interesting projects. One of them is a set of theatrical productions at Cyrano's. Steve Heimel hosts Alaska Native artists, Jack Dalton and Allison Warden, creators of Time Immemorial, the second of five world premiers happening at Cyrano's this year.

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN - Anchorage

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 31, 2009 at 2:30 p.m.

