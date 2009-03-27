Stage Talk: The Cone of Uncertainty, New Orleans After Katrina

New Orleans performance artist José Torres Tama was a firsthand witness to the apocalyptic abandonement of a city whose people were made to beg for water and buses before television cameras. Performed with a magical realist Latino voodoo aesthetic, José inventively fuses personal stories, exaggerated characters, and storm film footage in The Cone of Uncertainty: News Orleans after Katrina. Tama joins hosts Mark and Jean this week on Stage Talk offering a sneak peek at what to expect at the show. The Cone of Uncertainty opens tonight at Out North and runs through the weekend.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

José Torres Tama, New Orleans

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 27, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts