Stage Talk: Hot Spanish Nights

Hot Spanish Nights at the Anchorage Opera incorporates vigorous and rhythmic Flamenco dancing and guitar, Spanish piano works and highlights from one of the most powerful Zarzuelas every written, Pablo Sorobázal La Tabernera del puerto (The Tavern Girl of the Port). This week on Stage Talk, the director and conductor of Hot Spanish Nights, Pablo Zinger along with singers, Virginia Herrera-Crilly and Mauricio O'Reilly chat with hosts Mark and Jean about the music from Hot Spanish Nights and the story that unravels in Pablo Sorobázal La Tabernera del puerto.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 20, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.