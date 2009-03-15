Night Music: March 14, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the March 14, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Waiting For SpringWaiting For SpringDavid BenoitGrp-9595After the Snow FallsWaiting For SpringDavid BenoitGrp-9595Stand Up For YourselfAretha FranklinDMI musicdmimusic.com aaarp.orgOnly Trust Your HeartToots ThielemansOnly Trust Your HeartConcord CCD-4355Puerto NuevoPuerto NuevoJim DevlinOptimism CD-3237California Dreamin'White RabbitGeorge BensonCBS ZK 406858:30The Very Thought of YouCollectionDiane SchuurGRP Grd-9591Caught a Touch of Your LoveCollectionDiane Schuur & Count Basie OrchestraGRP Records Grd-9591Night and DayStephane Grappelli Live at the Blue NoteStephane GrappelliTelarc CD 83397Just Squeeze MeConversations in Swing GuitarDuke Robillard & Herb EllisStony Plain Records SPCD 1260The Piano Love SongThe Piano Love SongCarol Akerson with Bob WinterSeaside Cabaret SSCA 2009:00pmBody And SoulFlight To FreedomArturo SandovalGRP Records GRD-9634Flight To FreedomFlight To FreedomArturo SandovalGRP Records GRD-9634Flight To FreedomArturo SandovalGRP Records GRD-9634(Used To Be A) Cha ChaJaco PastoriousJaco PastoriousEpic EK 33949Suenos de La HabanaIn The Spur Of The MomentSteve Turre (w/Chuco Valdes)Telarc CD-834849:30pmMaxwell's TormentMaxwell's TormentThe Jazz MentalityVAI Audio VIAI 2002Straight No ChaserGoing Back HomeGinger Baker TrioAtlantic 82652-2Jitterbug WaltzMort Weiss Meets Sam MostMort Weiss Meets Sam MostsmsJazzWhisper NotThe Legacy of Art Blakey Live at the IridiumThe Jazz MessengersTelarc CD83407