Stage Talk: Night of the Iguana

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 6, 2009 at 2:00 PM AKST
iguana1

Arguably one of the best plays ever written by American playwright Tennessee Williams, Night of the Iguana opens tonight at Valley Performing Arts. From VPA, the director Grant Olson and cast member, Logan Keller join hosts Jean and Mark on this week's edition of Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 6, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Kristin Spack
