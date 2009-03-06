Stage Talk: Night of the Iguana

Arguably one of the best plays ever written by American playwright Tennessee Williams, Night of the Iguana opens tonight at Valley Performing Arts. From VPA, the director Grant Olson and cast member, Logan Keller join hosts Jean and Mark on this week's edition of Stage Talk.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Grant Olson, director, Night of the Iguana, Valley Performing Arts

director, Night of the Iguana, Valley Performing Arts Logan Keller, actor, Night of the Iguana, Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 6, 2009 at 2:15 p.m.