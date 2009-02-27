Stage Talk: L.A. Theatre Works
Hosts Mark and Jean welcome the new general manager of the Anchorage Concert Association, Jason Hodges. A native of Fairbanks, Hodges discusses what his new role at the Anchorage Concert Association involves, as well as upcoming productions including L.A. Theatre Works, Annie, and Monty Python's Spamalot.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:
- Mark Muro, theater critic
- Jean Paal, theatre critic
GUESTS:
- Jason Hodges, general manager, Anchorage Concert Association
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 27, 2009 at 1:40 p.m.