Stage Talk: L.A. Theatre Works

Hosts Mark and Jean welcome the new general manager of the Anchorage Concert Association, Jason Hodges. A native of Fairbanks, Hodges discusses what his new role at the Anchorage Concert Association involves, as well as upcoming productions including L.A. Theatre Works, Annie, and Monty Python's Spamalot.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Jason Hodges, general manager, Anchorage Concert Association

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 27, 2009 at 1:40 p.m.