Stage Talk: L.A. Theatre Works

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 27, 2009 at 2:00 PM AKST
photo-wow021

Hosts Mark and Jean welcome the new general manager of the Anchorage Concert Association, Jason Hodges. A native of Fairbanks, Hodges discusses what his new role at the Anchorage Concert Association involves, as well as upcoming  productions including L.A. Theatre Works, Annie, and Monty Python's Spamalot.Download Audio (MP3)HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, theater critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 27, 2009 at 1:40 p.m.
Kristin Spack
