Night Music: February 26, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the February 26, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Midnight FantasyNight BeatHank Crawford who died 29 January 2009Milestone MCD 9168-2K.C. BluesNight BeatHank CrawfordMilestone MCD 9168-2I Just Can't See For LookingRay Brown, Monty Alexander, Russell MaloneRay Brown, Monty Alexander, Russell MaloneTelarc CD-83562To The Ends Of The EarthTo The Ends Of The EarthFreddy ColeFantasy FCD 9675-2A Latin AffairLouie Bellson and His Jazz OrchestraLouie Bellson died 14 February 2009MHS 512109LWhy Do I Love You?Louie Bellson and His Jazz OrchestraLouie BellsonMHS 512109L8:30pmSummertimeTotal JazzJoe SampleWarner Bros. Reprise Sampler Pro-CD-6205Coming To LifeTotal JazzMichael FranksWarner Bros. Reprise Sampler Pro-CD-6205Monk' New TuneTotal JazzMichael FranksWarner Bros. Reprise Sampler Pro-CD-6205All BluesDream SessionThe All Stars Play Miles DavisMilestone MCD-9264-29:00pmFarewell, My LovelyBody Heat, Jazz at the MoviesDavid ShireDiscovery 77001Calling You Body Heat, Jazz at the MoviesBob TelsonDiscovery 77001Black OrpheusBody Heat, Jazz at the MoviesLuis Bonfa, Antonio Carlos JobimDiscovery 77001StardustAt The RenaissanceBen WebsterContemporary OJCD-390-2You'd Be So Nice To Come Home ToChetChet BakerRiverside OJCCD-0872