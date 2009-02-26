AWAC Presents: John Hamilton, U.S. foreign service

A career officer in the U.S. Foreign Service for 35 years, John Hamilton was ambassador to Peru from 1999 - 2002 and to Guatemala from 2002 - 2005. In late 2000, the regime of Alberto Fujimori of Peru imploded over a crisis of political corruption. Hamilton tells the story of "What Embassies Do in Crisis: The Fall of the Fujimori Regime in Peru," describing his one-on-one diplomatic relations with the authoritarian president. Responding to questions from the audience, Hamilton shares his thoughts on U.S. - Latin Relations at the outset of the Obama administration.

RECORDED: February 13, 2009

John Hamilton, former ambassador to Peru and Guatemala

