Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tonight at 5pm: Obama&#039;s speech

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 24, 2009 at 11:44 AM AKST
barack-obama

You can hear live, anchored coverage of President Obama's first address to a joint session of Congress tonight at 5:00pm on KSKA, immediately followed by the Republican response by Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal. NPR coverage will focus on President Obama's remarks - what he wants to accomplish, how lawmakers react, and beat-by-beat expert analysis of the speech and the Republican rebuttal. It will also compare Mr. Obama's address to similar speeches by first-year presidents in troubled times.To make room for the President's address, All Things Considered will be cut short one hour and Tech Nation will not repeat tonight at 7:00. Here is KSKA's updated broadcast schedule for today:
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack