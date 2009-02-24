You can hear live, anchored coverage of President Obama's first address to a joint session of Congress tonight at 5:00pm on KSKA, immediately followed by the Republican response by Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal. NPR coverage will focus on President Obama's remarks - what he wants to accomplish, how lawmakers react, and beat-by-beat expert analysis of the speech and the Republican rebuttal. It will also compare Mr. Obama's address to similar speeches by first-year presidents in troubled times.To make room for the President's address, All Things Considered will be cut short one hour and Tech Nation will not repeat tonight at 7:00. Here is KSKA's updated broadcast schedule for today: