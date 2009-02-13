Night Music: February 12, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the February 12, 2009 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

They Can't Take That Away from MeLove WarriorsTuck and PattiWindham Hill WH-0116Maybe LaterTwilight Is Upon UsBilly ChildsWindham Hill WH-0118WhiteCrane Spreads Its WingsFire In the LakeKit WalkerWindham Hill WH-0117Blues In The NightIn The MomentDenny ZeitlinWindham Hill WH-012LullabyJust You Just MeDave BrubeckTelarc Jazz CD-83363A Lovely Way to Spend an EveningThe Great American SongbookMel TormeTelarc Jazz CD-83328My Funny ValentineDream a Little DreamGerry Mulligan QuartetTelarc Jazz CD-833648:30Waltz for RuthCheesecakeBob Leto TrioCAP 1007Love BalladeOscar Peterson in ParisOscar PetersonTelarc Jazz CD-83414Dreams Go LifeCycleYellowJacketsHeads Up HUCD3139Let's Get AwayJust A Chase AwayMelani SkybellSPCD 3004www.skybell.comHopeMark Sheman Quartet Live at the Blue EyeMark Sherman QuartetMiles High MHR-86069:00Summertime Jazz RootsMcCoy TynerTelarc CD-83507Caravan When Tomorrow ComesMiss TessPatuxentOh, But on the Third Day (Happy Feet Blues)The Majesty of the BluesWynton MarsalisPing PongAll InWestchester Jazz OrchestraWJO 2007Jitterbug WaltzHurly BurlyJoan StilesOH-Bla-Dee 9001