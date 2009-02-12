AWAC Presents: Ed Verona, U.S. - Russia Business Council

Ed Verona is the President and CEO of the U.S. - Russia Business Council, which includes members of both Russian and American companies. Verona talks about recent political and economic developments in Russia with a focus on business relations between Russia and the United States. Heavily reliant on the oil revenues, like Alaska, audience members want to know how Russia has been affected by the drop in price per barrel.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: February 9, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: February 12, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Ed Verona, President and CEO, U.S. - Russia Business Council

