This week on Stage Talk, General Manager of Anchorage Opera, Torrie Allen is back to talk about the Barber of Seville, with a of couple hints on what to expect next season at theAnchorage Opera.

Mark Muro , theater critic

, theater critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

Torrie Allen, general manager, Anchorage Opera

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 6, 2009 at 1:40 p.m.

