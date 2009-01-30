Night Music: January 29, 2009

Here’s the music playlist from the January 29, 2009 edition of Night Music with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Lady Be Good

Out of Nowhere

Chet Baker

Milestone MCD-9191-2

O Grande Amor

Getz/Gilberto

Stan Getz Joao Gilberto featuring Antonio Carlos Jobim

Verve 810 048-2

Out of Nowhere

Out of Nowhere

Chet Baker

Milestone MCD-9191-2

I'm Old Fashioned

Sunny Days Starry Nights

Sonny Rollins

Milestone FCD-604-9122

Big Brass Bed Blues

Big Brass Bed Blues

Steve Abshire Quartet

Patuxent CD115

Embraceable You

Big Brass Bed Blues

Steve Abshire Quartet

Patuxent CD115

Couldn't It Be You?

Theory of Art

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

RCA 6286-2-RB

Now's The Time

3/27/65 Charlie Parker 10th Memorial Concert

Roy Eldridge: Trumpet Coleman Hawkins: Tenor Sax +

Limelight 826 985-2