AWAC Presents: Eric Brown

is the co-founder and CEO of Impact Games, which uses video games to engage people in current events and world affairs. Impact's flagship game,PeaceMaker, a simulation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict challenges players to emerge as leaders, ultimately bringing peace to the Middle East or plunging the region into disaster. In 2007 at the International Peace Summit in Annapolis, 100,000 copies of PeaceMaker were distributed to Israel and the West Bank. Another Impact game, Play the News, changes news consumption from passive to active engagement.Listed among 100 Social Entrepreneurs Changing the World in Newsweek Japan, Eric Brown founded Impact Gamesto influence society and promote change. In his talk, Brown previews various video games attempting to educate and motivate players, asking listeners to consider, can video games promote peace? What do you think?

Download Audio (MP3)

RECORDED: January 29, 2009 at the Hilton Anchorage
AIRED ON KSKA: January 29, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio.

