Redoubt updates on KSKA

Mount Redoubt, located on the western side of Cook Inlet has been experiencing tremors for the past three days and the Alaska Volcano Observatory is alert level WATCH for a possible eruption. According to the AVO, the volcano activity has declined somewhat since yesterday afternoon, but the current activity at Redoubt could be a sign of eruption, perhaps within days. The Office of Emergency Management reminds citizens to be prepared for all hazards that Anchorage faces, including volcanic ash fall. At this time there has not been an eruption. The AVO and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are monitoring the situation around the clock and we will keep you updated on volcano Redoubt on KSKA.

If Anchorage is affected by an eruption the following basic health and safety measures should be followed.1. Remain indoors during heavy ash fall periods;2. Wear an N95 face mask when outdoors to reduce inhalation of ash particles. These dust masks can be purchased at most hardware stores;3. As an alternative to a face mask, a wet cloth or bandana placed over the mouth and nose can help reduce exposure;4. Contact lens wearers are advised to switch to eye glasses to reduce eye irritation from ash exposure;5. Wear goggles for eye protection;6. Wear long-sleeved shirts and gloves to protect skin; avoid bare skin contact with ash as much as possible.