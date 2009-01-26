Programming interrupted

The analog transmitter is not working properly and has interrupted KSKA programming this morning. Our engineers are on site and working to restore our programming as quickly as possible. Listeners receiving KSKA's signal through an HD receiver or our translated communities should be O.K. "Fresh Air" will repeat this afternoon at 3:00p.m.UPDATE:A problem with an air handling unit at our transmitter site was the culprit that interrupted KSKA's broadcast this morning. Programming was restored by 11:00a.m. today. We are sorry for the interruption. You can listen to "Fresh Air" this afternoon at 3:00p.m.