AWAC Presents: General Chandler, US Air Force
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: January 15, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: January 15, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER:
- General Carrol H. "Howie" Chandler, Commander of the Pacific Air Forces; Air Component Commander for U.S. Pacific Command; and Executive Director, Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii.
