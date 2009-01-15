AWAC Presents: General Chandler, US Air Force

is Commander of the Pacific Air Forces and Air Component Commander for U.S. Pacific Command. He's served in the air force since 1974, including tours of Alaska, Southern Europe, the Middle East and various places in the United States. The general speaks about "Executing Air, Space and Cyber Power to Fly, Fight and Win in the Pacific," emphasizing the importance of robust relationships with regional allies.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: January 15, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: January 15, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

General Carrol H. "Howie" Chandler, Commander of the Pacific Air Forces; Air Component Commander for U.S. Pacific Command; and Executive Director, Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii.

