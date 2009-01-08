AWAC Presents: Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the US

His Excellency Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak has served in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 1977, including stints as ambassador to Belgium, Russian representative to NATO, and from 2003 - 2008 deputy minister of foreign affairs. Facing the remnants of what he describes as a "Cold War mentality," Ambassador Kislyak explains how Russian relations with the United States have progressed since the fall of the Soviet Union, touching on the South Ossetia war this past summer and Russian cooperation with Syria and Venezula.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: January 8, 2009 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: January 8, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States

