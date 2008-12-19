Night Music: Dec. 18, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the December 18, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Link

Rudolph the Red Nose ReindeerChristmas in HollywoodPlas JohnsonCarrell Music CM104-CDMerry Christmas, BabyChristmas in HollywoodPlas JohnsonCarrell Music CM104-CDSilver BellsChristmas with Travelin LightSam Pilafian & Frank VignolaTelarc CD-83330Sweet Little Jesus BoyHe is ChristmasTake 6Reprise 9 26665-2God Rest Ye Merry GentlemenHe is ChristmasTake 6 with the YellowJacketsReprise 9 26665-2The Christmas WaltzMore Mistletoe MagicDianne ReevesQuicksilver Records CD4009White ChristmasA GRP Christmas CollectionLee RitenourGRP 95-75Funky StraightA ride to the other side of infinityDerrick Gardner and The Jazz ProphetsOwl 0121The Winning LifeLive at the Bird's EyeMark Sherman QuartetMiles High Records MHR08606A Ride To The Other SideA ride to the other side of infinityDerrick Gardner and The Jazz ProphetsOwl 0121Of Infinity...A ride to the other side of infinityDerrick Gardner and The Jazz ProphetsOwl 01219pmHave Yourself a Merry Little ChristmasSampler ClausShawn ColvinColumbia CSK 4900Winter Wonderland Sampler ClausHarry Connick Jr.Columbia CSK 4900Deck The HallsSampler ClausHerbie HancockColumbia CSK 4900Jingle BellsSampler ClausDuke EllingtonColumbia CSK 4900Christmas MedleyChristmas SongsMel TormeTelarc Jazz 83315The Christmas SongChristmas SongsMel TormeTelarc Jazz 83315Celebrate Me Homepromo singleAl JarreauWarner Bros.I Bought You a Plastic Star for Your Aluminum Tree promo singleMichael FranksWarner BrosThe Clinging (featuring Taiko drums)Long Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioArtists Recording Collective ARC2116Dreaming of TibetLong Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioArtists Recording Collective ARC2116Blues For Bird3/27/65 Charlie Parker 10th Memorial ConcertLee Konitz: Alto SaxLimelight 826 985-2Medley: Bird Watcher ~ Disorder At The Border3/27/65 Charlie Parker 10th Memorial ConcertKenny Durham, Dizzy Gillespie Howard McGhee: TrumpetsLee Konitz: Alto Sax Billy Taylor: pianoLimelight 826 985-2