Night Music: August 14, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the August 14, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Funky StraightA ride to the other side of infinityDerrick Gardner and The Jazz ProphetsOwl 0121The Winning LifeLive at the Bird's EyeMark Sherman QuartetMiles High Records MHR08606A Ride To The Other SideA ride to the other side of infinityDerrick Gardner and The Jazz ProphetsOwl 0121Of Infinity...A ride to the other side of infinityDerrick Gardner and The Jazz ProphetsOwl 0121The Clinging (featuring Taiko drums)Long Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioArtists Recording Collective ARC2116Dreaming of TibetLong Ago TodaySumi Tonooka TrioArtists Recording Collective ARC2116Blues For Bird3/27/65 Charlie Parker 10th Memorial ConcertLee Konitz: Alto SaxLimelight 826 985-2Medley: Bird Watcher ~ Disorder At The Border3/27/65 Charlie Parker 10th Memorial ConcertKenny Durham, Dizzy Gillespie Howard McGhee: TrumpetsLee Konitz: Alto Sax Billy Taylor: pianoLimelight 826 985-2Summertime Jazz RootsMcCoy TynerTelarc CD-83507Caravan When Tomorrow ComesMiss TessPatuxentOh, But on the Third Day (Happy Feet Blues)The Majesty of the BluesWynton MarsalisPing PongAll InWestchester Jazz OrchestraWJO 2007Jitterbug WaltzHurly BurlyJoan StilesOH-Bla-Dee 9001Big Brass Bed BluesBig Brass Bed BluesSteve Abshire QuartetPatuxentCD115Embraceable YouBig Brass Bed BluesSteve Abshire QuartetPatuxentCD115Couldn't It Be You?Theory of ArtArt Blakey and the Jazz MessengersRCA 6286-2-RBNow's The Time 3/27/65 Charlie Parker 10th Memorial ConcertRoy Eldridge: Trumpet Coleman Hawkins: Tenor Sax +Limelight 826 985-2