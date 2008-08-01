Stage Talk: The Music Machine

The Music Machine celebrates their 27th anniversary with shows at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in the Discovery Theatre on August 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday, August 9 at 2:00 p.m. Emma Digert and Janet Carr-Campbell join hosts Jean and Mark on this week's edition of Stage Talk.Download AudioHOSTS:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Janet Carr-Campbell, director, The Music Machine

, director, The Music Machine Emma Digert, performer

