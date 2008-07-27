Rock Island Line: July 27, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 27, 2008 edition of Rock Island Line with Steve Grabacki and Marianne Kerr.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD number

Rock Island LineLittle RichardFolkways: A Vision SharedCK44034Song for Judith (Open the Door) Artist: Judy CollinsAlbum: Greatest HitsR2 74374Weave Me the SunshineArtist: Peter Paul MaryAlbum: Around the Campfire946873-2Summertime DreamArtist: Gordon LightfootAlbum: Summertime Dream2246-2Joe HillArlo Guthrie & Pete SeegerThe Circle GameArtist: Buffy Sainte-MarieAlbum: The Best of...VCD3/4Marvelous ToyArtist: Chad Mitchell TrioAlbum: The Best of...314 534400-2Lincoln Park PiratesArtist: Steve GoodmanAlbum: Somebody Else's Troubles74465996262Four Strong WindsArtist: Ian & SylviaAlbum: Greatest HitsVCD5/6Swing Low, Sweet ChariotArtist: Eric ClaptonAlbum: Timepieces: The Best of...800014-2Fishing BluesArtist: Taj MahalAlbum: The Best of...CK36528MTAArtist: Kingston TrioAlbum: Time Life Folk Music Vol 1R13222724381915820I Dig Rock & Roll MusicArtist: Peter Paul MaryAlbum: The Best of... 10 Years Together3105-2City of New OrleansArtist: Steve GoodmanAlbum: Troubadours of Folk Vol 4R271843 OPCD 1660Ramblin' BoyArtist: Tom PaxtonAlbum: The Very Best of...FF 70519Mr. BojanglesArtist: Jerry Jeff WalkerAlbum: Roots of Folk203105-2Spanish PipedreamArtist: John PrineAlbum: John Prine19156-2North to AlaskaArtist: Johnny HortonAlbum: Johnny Horton's Greatest HitsCK 40665Turn Turn Turn / To Everything...Artist: Judy CollinsAlbum: The Very Best of...R2 74374Blowin' in the WindArtist: Bob DylanAlbum: Greatest HitsCK 65975You Were On My MindArtist: Ian & SylviaAlbum: Greatest Folksingers of the ‘60sVCD 17/8Forever YoungArtist: Joan BaezEarly Morning RainArtist: Gordon LightfootAlbum: Gordon Lightfoot72435-82503-2-9MichaelArtist: HighwaymenAlbum: Time-Life Treasury of Folk Vol 1R13222724381915820Where Have All the Flowers GoneArtist: Peter Paul MaryAlbum: Around the Campfire9-46873-2KumbayaArtist: The SeekersAlbum: Time-Life Treasury of Folk Vol 1R13222724381915820John HenryArtist: OdettaAlbum: Greatest Folksingers of the ‘60sVCD 17/18If I Had a HammerArtist: WeaversAlbum: Roots of Folk203105-2Catch the WindArtist: DonovanAlbum: Troubadours of Folk Vol 1R2 70262Folk Song ArmyArtist: Tom LehrerAlbum: The Remains of...R2 79831Crooked Little Man / Don't Let the Rain Come DownArtist: Serendipity SingersAlbum: Time Life Treasury of Folk Vol 2R132-22Come All YeArtist: Fairport ConventionAlbum: A Lasting Spirit; The CollectionCAS 38207-2TodayArtist: New Christy MinstrelsAlbum: Time Life Treasury of Folk Vol 2R132-22Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm BoundArtist: Tom PaxtonAlbum: The Best of...FF 70519