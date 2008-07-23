Alaska Radio Reader Rambler: Captain Cook, exploring Alaska

In Anchorage we're quite familiar with Cook Avenue, The Captain Cook Hotel and the Cook Inlet of course, but we don't know very much about the man, Captain James Cook and his adventures in Alaska. Today on ARRR, hosts Sandy and Dick interview James Barnett, author of the book, Captain Cook in Alaska and the North Pacific. Barnett recounts Captain Cook's adventures from Anchorage to Sitka to Barrow.

HOSTS: Sandy Harper; Dick Reichman

James Barnett, author, Captain Cook in Alaska and the North Pacific

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: July 23, 2008 at 1:30 p.m.