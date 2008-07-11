Stage Talk: Anchorage Opera 08/09 season preview

Torrie Allen, general manager of the Anchorage Opera stops by this week. Find out what's happening this season. Look forward to new voices and exciting coming attractions. Carmen opens in November, followed by The Barber of Seville, Hot Spanish Nights and Viva Zarzuela. Go to the Anchorage Opera website to download a season brochure and make sure to check out Jellybean and Buttercup's blog.

HOSTS:

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

Torrie Allen, general manager, Anchorage Opera

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 11, 2008 at 1:30p.m.