Night Music: July 10, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 10, 2008 edition of Night Music with Kirk Walhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

DelilahClifford Brown and Max RoachClifford BrownEmarcy 614 645-2Parisian Thoroughfare Clifford Brown and Max RoachClifford BrownEmarcy 614 645-2The Blues Walk Clifford Brown and Max RoachClifford BrownEmarcy 614 645-2I'm in the Mood for LoveJimmy McHugh MusicRod Stewart(Promo. Disk)I can't give you anything but love, babyJimmy McHugh MusicSteve Tyrell(Promo. Disk)Exactly Like YouJimmy McHugh MusicTony Bennett(Promo. Disk)On the Sunny Side of the StreetJimmy McHugh MusicJohn Pizzarelli(Promo. Disk)I'm in the Mood for Love Jimmy McHugh MusicBarbara Streisand(Promo. Disk)Giant Steps Deepak RamOasis JazzVolume VIII #3The Real, Good LifeJason JahnOasis JazzVolume VIII #3This Little Light of MineJohn Cooper Jazz Orch.Oasis JazzVolume VIII #3Tokyo Jose'sLarry LagerbergOasis JazzVolume VIII #3EmilyLarry Brown TrioOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Bad Attitude SongIzing SingsOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Night WalkNovazanzOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Harbor ViewZane TateOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Haunted HeartRon SqueriOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Tube TalkThe CollectiveOasis JazzVolume VIII #3I Don't Know What I've Been DoingChris BellamyOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Since you Went AwayPaulienOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Traffic and WeatherLorraine FeatherOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Intro/CloudsJoe Parillo Trio with Jay HoggardOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Joy Spring Clifford Brown and Max RoachClifford BrownEmarcy 614 645-2