Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stage Talk: The Head That Wouldn&#039;t Die

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 4, 2008 at 1:00 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk, hosts Mark and Jean chat with Lindsay Lamar and Elle DeLaney, two local actresses currently starring in Rand Higbee's, The Head That Wouldn't Die. Opening on Saturday, July 5th at Cyrano's in Anchorage, The Head That Wouldn't Die runs through July 27.HOSTS:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic
  • Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 4, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Programs
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack