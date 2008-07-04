This week on Stage Talk, hosts Mark and Jean chat with Lindsay Lamar and Elle DeLaney, two local actresses currently starring in Rand Higbee's, The Head That Wouldn't Die. Opening on Saturday, July 5th at Cyrano's in Anchorage, The Head That Wouldn't Die runs through July 27.HOSTS:

Mark Muro , actor and theatre critic

, actor and theatre critic Jean Paal, theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 4, 2008 at 1:30p.m.