Night Music: July 3, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 3, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

Everybody Loves My BabyKeep ‘Em FlyingU.S. Air Force Band Airmen of NoteU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Moonlight SerenadeKeep ‘Em FlyingU.S. Air Force Band Airmen of NoteU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)In The MoodKeep ‘Em FlyingU.S. Air Force Band Airmen of NoteU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Satin DollShades of BlueU.S. Air Force Military Airlift Band Jazz EnsembleU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Mack The KnifeShades of BlueU.S. Air Force Military Airlift Band Jazz EnsembleU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm GoneShades of BlueU.S. Air Force Military Airlift Band StarlifterU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Teach Me Tonight Shades of BlueU.S. Air Force Military Airlift Band Jazz EnsembleU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Softly, As In A Morning SunriseOut In FrontU.S. Air Force Band Airmen of NoteU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Jazz CrimesOut In FrontU.S. Air Force Band Airmen of NoteU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Time RememberedOut In FrontU.S. Air Force Band Airmen of NoteU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)SummertimeSummertimeHeartland of America Concert BandU.S. Air Force recording (not for sale)Lady Be Good Up On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Regina CarterKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104BachiabUp On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Kenny BarronKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104You Don't Know What Love IsUp On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Kurt EllingKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104I Mean YouUp On The Roof : The Best Of Kennedy Center Jazz Vol. 1Stefan Harris QuintetKennedy Center Jazz Recordings 050104Barefoot Calling YouBob Telson (vocals k.d. lang)Warner Bros.What A Difference A Day MakesFrom Day To DayMulgrew Miller TrioLandmark