Night Music: June 26, 2008
Here's the music playlist from the June 26, 2008 edition of Night Music with Kirk Walhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Album Title
- Artist Name
- Label
The Days of Wine and RosesMaynard Ferguson and his Big Bop Nouveau BandMaynard FergusonPromo CDDarn That DreamMaynard Ferguson and his Big Bop Nouveau BandMaynard FergusonPromo CDWith a Song in My HeartMort Weiss Meets Sam MostMort Weiss/Sam MostSMS JazzMy One and Only LoveMort Weiss Meets Sam MostMort Weiss/Sam MostSMS JazzBarefoot BoyPatrick ArenaOasis JazzVolume VIII #2SaturdaySteve DecontiOasis JazzVolume VIII #2ZenithDO'AOasis JazzVolume VIII #2Bayou GetdownWil BradfordOasis JazzVolume VIII #2Moody's Mood For LoveDrew SullivanOasis JazzVolume VIII #2I Loved YouTucker BradleyOasis JazzVolume VIII #2Thelonius MonsterRented MuleOasis JazzVolume VIII #2In Praise and GratitudeDO'AOasis JazzVolume VIII #2MeterologyHawk Arps & The LaureatesOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Harbor ViewZane TateOasis JazzVolume VIII #3I See Your Face Before MeEd PolcerOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Rumble, Young Man, RumbleThe Craig Russo Latin Jazz ProjectOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Giant StepsDeepak RamOasis JazzVolume VIII #3