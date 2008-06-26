Night Music: June 26, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the June 26, 2008 edition of Night Music with Kirk Walhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Album Title

Artist Name

Label

The Days of Wine and RosesMaynard Ferguson and his Big Bop Nouveau BandMaynard FergusonPromo CDDarn That DreamMaynard Ferguson and his Big Bop Nouveau BandMaynard FergusonPromo CDWith a Song in My HeartMort Weiss Meets Sam MostMort Weiss/Sam MostSMS JazzMy One and Only LoveMort Weiss Meets Sam MostMort Weiss/Sam MostSMS JazzBarefoot BoyPatrick ArenaOasis JazzVolume VIII #2SaturdaySteve DecontiOasis JazzVolume VIII #2ZenithDO'AOasis JazzVolume VIII #2Bayou GetdownWil BradfordOasis JazzVolume VIII #2Moody's Mood For LoveDrew SullivanOasis JazzVolume VIII #2I Loved YouTucker BradleyOasis JazzVolume VIII #2Thelonius MonsterRented MuleOasis JazzVolume VIII #2In Praise and GratitudeDO'AOasis JazzVolume VIII #2MeterologyHawk Arps & The LaureatesOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Harbor ViewZane TateOasis JazzVolume VIII #3I See Your Face Before MeEd PolcerOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Rumble, Young Man, RumbleThe Craig Russo Latin Jazz ProjectOasis JazzVolume VIII #3Giant StepsDeepak RamOasis JazzVolume VIII #3