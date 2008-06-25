Anchorage's celebration of 50 years of Alaska Statehood kicks off Friday. Event coordinators, Tennys Owens and Darl Schaaff discuss planning the celebration, including the "Operation Gratitude" concert with Wynnona Judd, ther Arctic Thunder Air Show at Elmendorf Air Force Base and family festivities happening downtown.

HOSTS: Sandy Harper; Dick ReichmanGUEST:

Tennys Owens, event coordinator, We're In Weekend

event coordinator, We're In Weekend Darl Schaaff, event coordinator, We're In Weekend

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: May 28, 2008 at 1:30 p.m.